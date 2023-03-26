Browns Expected To Sign G Wes Martin

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns are expected to sign G Wes Martin later this week.

Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.

The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster. He returned to Washington and was on and off of their practice squad last season.

In 2022, Martin appeared in six games for the Commanders.