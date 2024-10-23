Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Cedes Play-Callling Duties To OC Ken Dorsey

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday he is turning over play-calling duties to OC Ken Dorsey, per Zac Jackson.

It’s a clear shift for Stefanski who has retained play-calling duties since being hired by the Browns as head coach and has maintained the position even with Cleveland’s struggles on offense in 2024.

“It’s always been a very collaborative effort,” Stefanski said via Scott Petrak. “I will continue to assist Ken. I have total confidence in Coach Dorsey and the offensive staff. Truth is we have to be better on offense.”

Dorsey is in his first season in Cleveland after being hired this offseason with the goal of helping QB Deshaun Watson improve.

Dorsey, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2013 as their quarterback’s coach until 2017. Before that, Dorsey served as a pro scout for the Carolina after he finished his playing career with the Toronto Argonauts back in 2010.

Dorsey was Florida International’s assistant athletics director in 2018. Appalachian State hired him as their next offensive coordinator going into 2019 but he took a job with the Bills as their QBs coach shortly after, making his stint with the school short-lived.

The Bills promoted Dorsey to their offensive coordinator role last February but moved on from him this past November. He joined the Browns this past offseason.

In 2023 under Dorsey, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 7 in total yards, No. 8 in total points, No. 7 in rushing yards, and No. 7 in passing yards.