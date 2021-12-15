Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns announced that HC Kevin Stefanski is among the latest members of their organization to test positive for COVID-19.

Stefanski is vaccinated and also received the booster shot. He can return to coach in Saturday’s game against the Raiders with two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Otherwise, Browns ST coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach and OC Alex Van Pelt will call plays.

The Browns added RB coach Ryan Cordell has also tested positive. They are sorting through additional player positive tests at the moment as well.

Stefanski, 39, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stafanksi has held a number of positions including TEs coach, RBs coach, and QBs coach before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator after they fired John DeFilippo during the season last year.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stafanksi returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season.

Stefanski has a record of 18-11 in two seasons with the Browns. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ COVID-19 situation as the news is available.