AFC Notes: Beanie Bishop, Nick Chubb, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals knocked off the Browns in Week 7 thanks in part to a strong start from the offense. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor cited Cleveland’s heavy usage of man coverage as why they felt the need to lean on WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“Sometimes when you’re in a game like that you get a little more man coverage, so you’re trying to find more ways to get Tee and Ja’Marr, they’re you’re best players, so you’re trying to find ways get them some one-on-ones and get them the ball to get us a spark,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of The Athletic. “There’s plenty of plays in our playbook, and as you all know there’s always opportunities for another guy to have 5-10 catches in a game. That’s just the way it can go. The last two weeks the way it has shaken out hasn’t been that way. We’ll just continue to scheme it up every week to where whoever is open is going to get the ball and Joe is going to do a good job finding them, but there’s going to be some times where we’re going to find ways to get Tee and Ja’Marr the ball, and make sure that they get it.”

Cincinnati OC Dan Pitcher talked about the third receiver position and how they won’t hesitate to make a change following the recent lack of production from WR Andrei Iosivas.

“Anybody that has a helmet on Sunday, he’s got to be prepared to contribute,” Pitcher added. “And we’ll look every week at what are the best ways to get the most out of our guys. So, yeah, those two guys will definitely be in the thought process.”

Pitcher also discussed why they have increased their use of 12 personnel despite their high passing rate on neutral downs.

“Creating angles, being able to create certain kickout blocks from unanticipated positions from a defensive perspective. If you can vary the looks and build it out so that within that look there’s four or five different things they’ve got to be ready to defend, it’s always going to be useful. You have to have the people who can do that. The people who can move and react and see, make good decisions, we feel like we have that in those tight ends. It helps limit the element of predictability.”

Browns

Browns RB Nick Chubb made his long-awaited return to the field in Week 7, where he totaled 32 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski noted there were no setbacks following the game and talked about how important it was for him to be hit for the first time.

“No setbacks,” Stefanski said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “Just always trying to be smart with him. Want to make sure that we don’t put him in a bad spot. He was good. He came out of this thing good. So, he’ll be ready to roll.”

“I think it was good for him to get tackled. Hasn’t been tackled yet so, just get him in his pads and those type of things. I thought it was good.”

Browns QB Jameis Winston spoke about what Chubb means to the team and the fans and hopes they can build something following his return.

“I was so happy for him to get a touchdown his first game back, and I know how much the fans love him,” Winston added. “I heard those ‘Chubb, Chubb, Chubb,’ (chants) and we need more of that. And I’m happy for him just to get his feet back wet and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do moving forward.”

Steelers

Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Jr. took an interception down to the Jets’ one-yard line in their 37-15 win over the Jets in Week 7. Bishop Jr. said he channeled his inner Le’Veon Bell on his run.

“Guys was giving me hell about not running fast, but I told ’em, ‘Have they ever seen Le’Veon Bell run the ball?’ It’s patience,” Bishop said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “And coaches, they got on me earlier this week. They was like, ‘Man, don’t cut back in there with all of the offensive linemen.’ I’m like, ‘Why not? Those guys don’t work on tackling.'”

Bishop felt his performance was redemption for some of his rougher performances in previous games.

“It means a lot,” Bishop said. “But I still got to go out next week and prove that I’m a capable player. Obviously, teams are going to still attack me because I’m the young guy in the group. We have great veterans, Minkah [Fitzpatrick], DeShon [Elliott], [Donte Jackson] guys like that. [Damontae] Kazee has really been in my ear a lot telling me, just go out and play ball, be you. You’re not here for no reason.”

Bishop has a chip on his shoulder after growing up in Louisville.

“Growing up where I grew up in Louisville, not a lot of guys make it here,” Bishop said. “And just always having that chip on my shoulder, I don’t think anything better could have happened to me than going undrafted, honestly.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin named RB Cordarelle Patterson and LB Tyler Matakevich as players who are set up well to return soon. (Brooke Pryor)

named RB Cordarelle Patterson and LB as players who are set up well to return soon. (Brooke Pryor) Pryor adds DT Montravius Adams (knee) is out against the Giants. (Pryor)