Browns Hiring Bill Musgrave As Offensive Assistant

Mike Garafolo reports that the Browns are hiring Bill Musgrave as an offensive assistant. He had previously worked with HC Kevin Stefanski during their time with the Vikings.

Musgrave, 55, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 1991. He played seven years in the NFL before becoming the Raiders’ QBs coach for the 1997 season.

From there, Musgrave worked for a number of teams including the Panthers, Jaguars, Redskins, Falcons, Vikings, and Raiders. The Broncos hired Musgrave as their QBs coach in 2017 and he was later elevated to offensive coordinator after they fired Mike McCoy.

After taking two years off from coaching, Musgrave became the offensive coordinator for the University of California in 2020 and is now moving on to Cleveland.

In 2018, the Broncos’ offense ranked No. 19 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 19 in passing yards.