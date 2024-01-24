Browns Hiring Former Panthers RB Coach Duce Staley

According to Josina Anderson, the Browns are hiring former Panthers RB coach Duce Staley.

He’ll presumably have the same role in Cleveland after they moved on from longtime NFL RB coach Stump Mitchell last week.

Staley had also been getting interest from the Jets in joining their coaching staff.

Staley, 47, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of South Carolina in 1997. After a 10-year playing career with the Eagles and Steelers, Staley returned to Philadelphia as a coaching assistant in 2011.

Staley has held a number of different positions with the Eagles under multiple coaching staffs, including RB coach since 2013, and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2018.

He later joined the Lions’ coaching staff as an assistant HC and RB coach under HC Dan Campbell in 2021. He left to take the same position with the Panthers in 2023 but was let go midseason.