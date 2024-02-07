Browns Hiring Former Seahawks OL Coach Andy Dickerson To Same Role

According to Albert Breer, the Browns are hiring former Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson as their new offensive line coach.

Cleveland initially interviewed Dickerson for their offensive coordinator job last month but elected to hire former Bills OC Ken Dorsey instead. The Bengals also interviewed Dickerson for their offensive coordinator position.

Dickerson got his first NFL job in the operations department for the Patriots in 2005, then left for a job with the Jets as a coaching assistant in 2006. He held a few more low-level jobs with the Browns and a second stint with the Jets before joining the Rams in 2012.

He spent nine seasons with the Rams as an assistant offensive line coach before joining the Seahawks in 2021. He was promoted to offensive line coach in 2022.