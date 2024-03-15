Browns Hiring Mike Vrabel As Consultant

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are hiring former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as a “coaching and personnel consultant.”

Many thought Vrabel would get another head coaching job this offseason, especially with the number of vacant positions. However, that wasn’t the case.

It’s a smart move for Vrabel to be around the game while waiting for another head-coaching opportunity next year.

The Falcons interviewed him for their head-coaching job before hiring Raheem Morris.

Vrabel, 48, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel this offseason.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel has compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.