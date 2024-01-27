Browns Hiring Texans DL Coach Jacques Cesaire In Same Role

Tom Pelissero reports that the Browns are hiring Texans DL coach Jacques Cesaire for the same position.

Cesaire, 43, went undrafted out of Southern Connecticut back in 2003 and caught on with the Chargers, spending his entire career with the team until 2011.

He then coached the team’s defensive line from 2015 to 2019 before being hired as the Bills’ assistant defensive line coach.

Houston hired him as their defensive line coach back in 2022 and he is now joining the Browns after two seasons with the team.

We will have more on Cesaire and the Browns as it becomes available.