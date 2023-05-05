Browns Host XFL OLB Pita Taumoepenu For Workout

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns brought in XFL Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu for a workout on Friday.

Wilson notes that XFL players are eligible to sign with NFL teams o May 15.

Taumoepenu, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The 49ers re-signed him to their practice squad before promoting him towards the end of the season. However, he was cut loose in 2019 and claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals.

Taumoepenu joined the Seahawks during the season and returned to Seattle on a futures contract for 2020. He was waived after the draft, rejoined the team during camp, and was waived again before the season. He had a stint on the Falcons practice squad to close out the season. He signed with the Browns’ practice squad in 2021.

For his career, Taumoepenu has appeared in 11 games and recorded five total tackles.