Browns Hosting Arkansas WR Treylon Burks & North Dakota State WR Christian Watson For Top 30 Visits

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are bringing in Arkansas WR Treylon Burks for an official top 30 visit this week.

Albert Breer also reports that Cleveland is hosting North Dakota State WR Christian Watson for a top 30 visit.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Burks, 21, is one of the top receiving prospects in the nation. He was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020.

Daniel Jeremiah compares Burks to Titans WR A.J. Brown.

During his three-year college career, Burks recorded 147 receptions for 2,418 yards (15.4 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed 38 times for 222 yards and a touchdown.

