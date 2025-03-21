Browns Hosting Louisville QB Tyler Shough For Top-30 Visit

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are hosting Louisville QB Tyler Shough at their team facility for an official top-30 visit.

Shough also scheduled visits with the Seahawks and Steelers.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Dane Brugler has Shough as the No. 59 ranked player on his big board and the No. 4 overall quarterback.

Shough, 25, was a four-star recruit ranked as the sixth overall quarterback in the 2018 class out of Chandler, Arizona. He committed to Oregon and enrolled for the 2018 season

Shough entered the portal after three years at Oregon and committed to Texas Tech for the 2022 season. He entered the portal for his final year of eligibility in 2024 after three years at Texas Tech and committed to Louisville.

In his collegiate career, Shough appeared in 42 games over seven years and completed 63 percent of his passes for 7,820 yards, 59 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed 246 times for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns.