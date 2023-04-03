Browns Hosting WRs Tank Dell & Jalin Hyatt For Pre-Draft Visits

The Cleveland Browns hosted Houston WR Tank Dell for a visit on Monday and are planning on hosting Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt for a visit on Tuesday, according to Josina Anderson.

Hyatt, 21, was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award along with being a first-team All-ACC selection.

Dane Brugler has Hyatt listed as his No. 27 overall prospect.

Lance Zierlein compares Hyatt to DeSean Jackson.

During his three-year college career at Tennessee, Hyatt appeared in 29 games and caught 108 passes for 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Dell, 23, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection.

Dane Brugler has Dell listed as his No. 86 overall prospect.

During his three-year career at Houston, Dell appeared in 35 games and caught 228 passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns.