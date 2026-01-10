Browns Interviewed OC Todd Monken For HC Job

The Browns announced that they have completed an interview with Ravens OC Todd Monken for their head coaching vacancy on Saturday.

The following is a list of candidates for the job thus far:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

Dianna Russini, citing a source familiar with discussions behind the Ravens’ dismissal of John Harbaugh, reports that a key pressure point was Harbaugh refusing to “entertain any conversation” about moving on from Monken.

Baltimore’s offense failed to reach the levels of previous years, but Monken has still garnered praise as a coordinator since coming aboard in 2023. He’s just one year into a new contract with the Ravens after signing an extension in February of last year.

Monken, 59, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens‘ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens as their offensive coordinator. Monken signed an extension with the Ravens following the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 16 in yards, No. 11 in points, No. 2 in rushing yards, and No. 27 in passing yards.

