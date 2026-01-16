Browns Interviewing Chargers DC Jesse Minter For HC Job Friday

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’re interviewing Chargers HC Jesse Minter for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranks No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.