Browns Interviewing TE Coach Tommy Rees For OC Vacancy

The Browns are interviewing TE coach Tommy Rees for their OC vacancy, according to Brad Stainbrook.

Mary Kay Cabot confirms the news. Rees has had some buzz in the last year or so and reportedly was one of the candidates who interviewed for the North Carolina coaching job that went to Bill Belichick.

Rees, 32, played quarterback at Notre Dame before getting into coaching in 2015. He had low-level roles at Northwestern and with the Chargers before returning to Notre Dame as the QB coach in 2017.

Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 and left for the same role on Alabama’s staff in 2023. Cleveland hired him as their TE coach ahead of the 2024 season.