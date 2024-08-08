Browns Made Two Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed LS Rex Sunahara to the roster and waived CB Faion Hicks in a corresponding move.

Hicks, 26, was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 232 pick in the seventh round out of Wisconsin in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.716 million rookie contract that included a $101,680 signing bonus.

However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He signed a futures deal with the Broncos for 2023 but did not appear in a game for the team that season.

Hicks recently caught on with the Saints ahead of the 2024 season, but was waived by the team back in June.

In 2022, Hicks appeared in two games for the Broncos but did not record a statistic.