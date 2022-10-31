Browns Make Four Moves For Monday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. and CB Herb Miller to their active roster and elevated LB Dakota Allen and TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad.

Allen, 26, was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,594,576 contract that included a $74,576 signing bonus, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Allen was added to the Rams’ practice squad before Jacksonville signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2019 season. He remained with the Jaguars through the 2021 season.

The Browns signed Allen to a one-year back in June. He was cut coming out of the preseason and has been on and off of their practice squad.

In 2021, Allen appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and made one start. He recorded nine tackles and also forced a fumble.