Browns Make Four Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed S Tyler Coyle and LS Rex Sunahara on Friday and waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle and S Brady Breeze in corresponding moves.

We've signed S Tyler Coyle and LS Rex Sunahara, and made other roster moves 📰 » https://t.co/uADEQt4wkk pic.twitter.com/GlGjeWnvAN — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 16, 2024

Breeze was waived with an injury designation and will revert to Cleveland’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Coyle, 25, went undrafted out of Connecticut in 2021 before catching on with the Cowboys. He has bounced on and off the Cowboys practice squad during the past two seasons.

Dallas re-signed him to a futures deal in January but cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2022, Coyle appeared in one game for the Cowboys and recorded six tackles.