Browns Make Eight Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced a series of roster moves following the team’s preseason win over the Jets on Thursday.

The full list of moves includes:

Forristal, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama but Tennessee waived him during final cuts in 2021. Forristal then signed on with the Titans’ practice squad for two days before the team released him.

He later caught on with the Browns and was among their final roster cuts, being brought back to the practice squad. The Saints signed Forristall to a futures contract this past January before waiving him at the start of training camp.

In 2022, Forristall appeared in four games for the Browns but recorded no statistics.