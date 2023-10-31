Browns Make Six Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing RB Kenyan Drake

Per Scott Petrak, the Browns signed six players to their practice squad on Tuesday including RB Kenyan Drake, WR James Proche, and OT Geron Christian.

In corresponding moves, the team is releasing RB Jordan Wilkins and RB Nate McCrary from the practice squad and placing OT Ty Nsekhe on practice squad/injured reserve.

The following is an updated Browns’ practice squad list:

WR Jaelon Darden

LB Sam Kamara

DB Tanner McCalister

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

DE Lonnie Phelps

LB Charlie Thomas

DE Isaiah Thomas

WR Austin Watkins

T Alex Leatherwood

CB A.J. Green

T Ty Nsekhe (injured)

DT Tommy Togiai

TE Devin Asiasi

RB Kenyan Drake

RB Geron Christian

RB John Kelly

WR James Proche

Drake, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder.

Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

The Raiders signed Drake in free agency the following year to a two-year, $11 million contract that was worth up to $14.5 million. However, they released him ahead of the 2022 season. He caught on with the Ravens and finished out the year.

The Colts signed Drake to a contract in August but cut him after just three weeks. He returned to the Ravens a few weeks ago but was cut loose again. He most recently worked out for the Browns a few days ago.

In 2023, Drake has appeared in two games for the Ravens and caught two passes for 31 yards and no touchdowns.