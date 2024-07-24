Browns Make Three Roster Moves

Per Chris Easterling, the Browns made three additional roster moves on Wednesday, signing OT Chim Okorafor and DE Jeremiah Martin. They also waived LB Caleb Johnson in a corresponding move.

Johnson, 25, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Houston Baptist following the 2021 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason.

The Bears waived Johnson coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars declined to tender Johnson as a restricted free agent. He was also a member of the Steelers practice squad and he signed a futures deal with the Browns back in January.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded five tackles.

Martin, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington and he signed a rookie contract with the Browns.

However, Cleveland opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason and he later was a member of the Giants’ practice squad.

During his college career at Texas A&M and Washington, Martin appeared in 38 games and recorded 65 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense over the course of five seasons.