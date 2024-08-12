Browns Making Seven Moves

Aaron Wilson reports that the Browns are signing LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle and Jeremy Fowler reports that they are releasing DE Marcus Haynes.

The team then announced five other roster moves, including:

Signing CB Faion Hicks and S Chase Williams

and S Waiving CB Vincent Gray (injury designation) and LS Rex Sunahara

(injury designation) and LS Terminating the contract of RB John Kelly Jr.

Haynes, 26, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad before being released.

He caught on with the Texans on a futures deal in February but was waived with an injury designation at the end of May.

During his college career, Haynes recorded 103 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles.