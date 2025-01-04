Browns DL Michael Hall Jr Carted Off With Air Cast On Leg

Browns rookie DL Michael Hall Jr suffered a serious right leg injury during Week 18’s season finale against the Ravens.

Hall was attempting to rush the passer when his leg was stuck in the ground while he was being blocked. The Browns’ medical staff applied an air cast to Hall’s leg before he was carted off the field to the locker room.

Hall Jr, 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023. The Browns selected him with the No. 54 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,069,828 contract that includes a $1,961,692 signing bonus and will carry a $1,285,423 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Hall Jr. appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 12 tackles and one sack.