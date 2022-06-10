Browns Not Looking To Void Deshaun Watson’s Contract Or Trade With Texans

Mary Kay Cabot, citing a league source, reports that the Browns are still “all in” on Deshaun Watson and are not looking to void his record $230 million contract or trade with the Texans.

Cabot adds that “nothing has transpired” since Watson signed his five-year, $230 million deal in March to cause the Browns to change their opinion.

Cabot points out that Cleveland has extra protection on his contract that would enable them to void his deal, but it’s clear things aren’t moving in that direction.

Reports have indicated the exempt list does not appear to be in play for Watson at this time and he’s preparing as if he’ll be the starter for the Browns in Week 1 until told differently.

Watson had a meeting with the NFL to discuss the 24 charges of varying degrees of sexual misconduct that Watson faces in civil court.

Watson was officially cleared of criminal charges by grand juries in two different Texas counties. This opened the door for Watson to be traded and the Browns later reached an agreement to acquire him from the Texans.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. He was traded to the Browns for draft compensation.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.