Browns Officially Add Six To COVID-19 List, Make Four Other Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced the official tally of players being added to the COVID-19 list today is six.

We've placed 6 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists and made additional roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2021

That includes:

The Browns also promoted WR J’Marcus Bradley to the active roster and signed WR Alexander Hollins, TE Nick Guggemos and OT Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad.

All told, the Browns have placed 14 players on the COVID-19 list in the past two days alone.

The Browns also had HC Kevin Stefanski test positive this morning.

Vaccinated players and coaches can test out of the protocol with two negative tests 24 hours apart. But the Browns are on a short week with a game coming up against the Raiders on Saturday.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield has appeared in 12 games and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,603 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ COVID-19 situation as the news is available.