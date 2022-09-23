Browns Officially Place LB Anthony Walker On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns officially placed LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve Friday.

This move was expected after the news that he was undergoing season-ending surgery for a quad injury he suffered during Thursday’s game.

Walker, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement in 2020.

From there, Walker signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns in March of 2021. He re-upped again with the Browns this past offseason on another one-year deal worth $4.25 million.

In 2022, Walker appeared in three games for the Browns and has 13 total tackles including four tackles for loss and two passes defended.