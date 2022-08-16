Browns Place Centers Nick Harris & Dawson Deaton On IR

The Cleveland Browns are placing centers Nick Harris and seventh-round rookie Dawson Deaton on injured reserve, as expected per Scott Petrak.

Both suffered serious knee injuries that will end their season. Ethan Pocic is currently the next man up on the depth chart, while last season’s starting center J.C. Tretter remains available in free agency.

Harris, 23, was a four-year starter at Washington and was named First-Team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019 before he was selected by the Browns with the No. 160 pick overall in the fifth round.

Harris signed a rookie deal worth $3,609,650 that included a signing bonus of $314,650.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 13 games for the Browns, making one start center.

Deaton, 23, was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft by the Browns. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included $82,956 fully guaranteed.

Throughout his collegiate career, Deaton appeared in 44 games over four years at Texas Tech. He was a three-year starter and two-time second team All Big-12 selection.