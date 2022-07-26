Browns Place Five Players On Injured Lists

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday that they’ve placed CB Denzel Ward and OT Jack Conklin on the PUP list and LB Anthony Walker Jr and DT Sheldon Day on the non-football injury list.

The Browns also added WR Javon Wims to the non-football illness list.

It’s worth mentioning that these players can be activated from the lists at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Ward, 25, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option before signing him to a new five-year deal with a total value of $100.5 million earlier this offseason.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 43 tackles, half a sack, three interceptions, and one touchdown.