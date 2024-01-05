Browns Place LB Anthony Walker Jr. On IR, Promote DE Sam Kamara

The Cleveland Browns announced they’ve placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve and signed DE Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster.

We've placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) on injured reserve and signed DE Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad 📰 » https://t.co/wGqs1hh7i3 pic.twitter.com/KQ23a3B44j — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2024

Walker, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement in 2020.

From there, Walker signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns in March of 2021. He re-upped again with the Browns on another one-year deal worth $4.25 million before re-signing to another one-year deal back in March.

In 2023, Walker appeared in 12 games and recorded 44 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and four pass defenses.