Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah On Season-Ending PUP List

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the PUP list, meaning he will miss the entire 2025 season.

Owusu-Koramoah was hospitalized and placed on injured reserve following a serious neck injury suffered in Week 8 of the 2024 season.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry issued the following statement regarding Owusu-Koramoah:

“Jeremiah’s health is of the utmost importance to us and although he has made progress towards recovery, we’ve made the decision to place him on Reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season. Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year. We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah’s football future at this time, but we do note that he’s in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery.”

Owusu-Koramoah, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Browns out of Notre Dame back in 2021.

He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,476,215 million which included a $2,069,975 signing bonus when he signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million. The contract includes $25 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Owusu-Koramoah has appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 54 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.