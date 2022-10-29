Browns Place OT Joe Haeg On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns announce that they have placed OL Joe Haeg on injured reserve due to concussion issues.

We have placed OT Joe Haeg on injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2022

Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Buccaneers opted to sign Haeg to a one-year contract in 2020. He signed with the Steelers on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021 season but was released coming out of the preseason in 2022.

In 2022, Haeg has appeared in one game for the Browns.

