Browns Place S Rodney McLeod On IR, Cut RB John Kelly From PS

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed S Rodney McLeod on injured reserve. He’s having surgery to repair a season-ending biceps injury.

In addition, the Browns cut practice squad RB John Kelly. This gives the team a spot on the roster and the practice squad to fill.

McLeod, 33, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2012. After four years with the Rams, McLeod departed in free agency and signed a five-year, $37 million contract that included $17 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016.

McLeod was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 before returning to the Eagles on a two-year, $12 million contract.

He signed a one-year deal with the Colts in 2022. After playing out that deal, he signed with the Browns in 2023.

In 2023, McLeod appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded 29 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection.