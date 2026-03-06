Browns Place Second-Round Tender On S Ronnie Hickman

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Browns plan to place a second-round restricted tender on S Ronnie Hickman.

This will cost the Browns $5.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

The second-round tender allows Hickman to still test the open market, but it would take a second-round pick for another team to sign him away, which happens very rarely.

Hickman, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State back in 2023. He later signed on with the Browns and agreed to a three-year, $2,715,000 contract.

In 2025, Hickman appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 103 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass defenses.