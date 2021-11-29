Browns Place Two On COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve placed LS Charley Hughlett and practice squad FB Johnny Stanton on the COVID-19 list.

Stanton, 27, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Minnesota, but was waived with an injury designation during the preseason.

After spending time on Minnesota’s practice squad, Stanton signed a futures deal with Cleveland in January of 2020. He spent the 2020 season on the Browns’ practice squad, then re-signed to another futures deal last January.

Stanton once again started this season on the Browns’ practice squad and been on and off of their roster this season.

In his career, Stanton has played in four games, recording two rushes for five yards and catching two passes for seven yards and a touchdown.