Browns Placing C Nick Harris On Injured Reserve

Nate Ulrich reports that the Browns are placing C Nick Harris on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.
You can expect the Browns to add a player to their active roster in the coming days to replace Harris.
Harris, 21, was a four-year starter at Washington and was named First-Team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019 before he was selected by the Browns with the No. 160 pick overall in the fifth round.
Harris signed a rookie deal worth $3,609,650 that included a signing bonus of $314,650.
In 2021, Harris has appeared in four games for the Browns as their backup center.
We will have more news on Harris as it becomes available.
