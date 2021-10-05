Browns Placing C Nick Harris On Injured Reserve

Nate Ulrich reports that the Browns are placing C Nick Harris on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

You can expect the Browns to add a player to their active roster in the coming days to replace Harris.

Harris, 21, was a four-year starter at Washington and was named First-Team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019 before he was selected by the Browns with the No. 160 pick overall in the fifth round.

Harris signed a rookie deal worth $3,609,650 that included a signing bonus of $314,650.

In 2021, Harris has appeared in four games for the Browns as their backup center.

We will have more news on Harris as it becomes available.