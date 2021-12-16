Browns Placing S Ronnie Harrison On COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns have placed S Ronnie Harrison on the COVID-19 list, per Jake Trotter.

It’s yet another key player for the Browns to land on the list this week. They’re set to be incredibly shorthanded when they play the Raiders on Saturday.

Harrison, 23, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season.

In 2021, Harrison has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 58 tackles, one sack, one interception and three pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rates Harrison as the No. 53 safety out of 88 qualifying players.