Browns Placing WR Cedric Tillman On IR

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns are placing WR Cedric Tillman on injured reserve.
Additionally, Cleveland signed RB John Kelly Jr. to the 53-man roster. The Browns also signed RB Aidan Robbins and TE Cameron Latu to the practice squad.
In correspondence, the Browns released K Andre Szmyt from the practice squad and waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle from injured reserve.
Tillman, 24, was a third-round pick to the Browns out of Tennessee in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal through 2026 with a base salary of $952,521 in 2024.
In 2024, Tillman has appeared in 11 games for the Browns and caught 29 of 49 targets for 339 yards (11.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.
