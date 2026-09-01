Browns Planning To Sign DE Sam Williams

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Browns are planning to sign DE Sam Williams to the active roster.

Williams, 27, was a second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He committed to Ole Miss but was suspended from the team in 2020 after being arrested on a felony charge of sexual battery. The chargers were later dropped and he rejoined the program.

The Cowboys used the No. 56 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He finished a four-year $6,224,239 rookie contract that includes a $1,706,720 signing bonus and re-signed on a one-year deal this past offseason before being let go after camp.

In 2025, Williams appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 37 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two passes defended and one forced fumble.