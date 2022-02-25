Browns Announce Seven Changes To Coaching Staff

Update:

The Cleveland Browns officially announced seven changes to their coaching staff on Friday.

We've assigned five new roles to current coaches and added two new coaches to our 2022 staff. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 25, 2022

The list includes:

QBs coach Drew Petzing

TEs coach T.C. McCartney

Defensive quality control coach Jeff Anderson

WRs coach/Chief of staff and assistants Callie Brownson

Offensive quality control coach Ashton Grant

Assistant DL coach Jordan Thomas

Assistant STs coach Stephen Bravo-Brown

According to Nate Ulrich, the Browns are promoting TEs coach Drew Petzing to become their next quarterbacks’ coach.

Ulrich also reports that Cleveland moved offensive assistant T.C. McCartney to the tight ends coach role.

Petzing, 34, began his NFL coaching career with the Browns as a football operations intern in 2013. The Vikings hired him as an offensive assistant in 2014-2015, promoted him to WRs assistant and QBs assistant before hiring him as their full-time WRs coach in 2019.

From there, the Browns hired Petzing as tight ends coach in 2020. He also interviewed for the Raiders’ offensive coordinator job this offseason.