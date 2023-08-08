Browns RB Jerome Ford To Miss Time With Hamstring Injury

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Browns RB Jerome Ford is expected to miss some time with a hamstring injury sustained at practice on Monday.

Cabot goes on to say that Ford’s status for Week 1 against the Bengals could be in some doubt, as hamstring injuries are notorious for lingering.

She expects Cleveland to explore making an addition or two to their backfield, as Ford was slated to be the primary No. 2 running back.

Ford, 23, transferred from Alabama to Cincinnati after two years and played two years for the Bearcats. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior and was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,982,148, including a signing bonus of $322,148.

In 2022, Ford appeared in 13 games for the Browns. He rushed eight times for 12 yards and recorded 723 yards on 30 kickoff returns.