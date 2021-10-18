Browns RB Kareem Hunt Likely Headed To IR With Calf Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Browns RB Kareem Hunt is expected to miss several weeks with a calf injury and a trip to injured reserve is considered likely.

Rapoport adds the expectation is Hunt will need four to six weeks to recover from this injury. He would have to miss three games minimum if placed on injured reserve.

Hunt was carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a calf injury. The team ruled out an Achilles injury shortly afterward, which is good news.

Hunt, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.263-million contract and set to make base salaries of $555,000 and $645,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Chiefs waived him in December following video of him kicking a woman.

The Browns elected to sign Hunt to a one-year contract worth over $1 million, not factoring in a suspension. Hunt forfeited $303,529 of his $645,000 base salary with his eight-game suspension, with a chance to earn $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses upon return.

Hunt re-signed with Cleveland as a restricted free agent heading into 2020. He was set to make $3.27 million under the second-round tender before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a two-year, $13.5 million extension before the start of the season.

Entering Sunday’s game, Hunt had appeared in five games for the Browns, logging 55 carries for 295 yards and five touchdowns. He has also caught 17 of 21 targets for 149 yards.