Browns Re-Sign FB Johnny Stanton To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday they have re-signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley DE Porter Gustin DB Jovante Moffatt QB Nick Mullens WR JoJo Natson DE Curtis Weaver CB Tim Harris G David Moore K Chris Naggar TE Miller Forristall G Tristen Hoge DB Bryan Mills WR Lawrence Cager DT Sheldon Day OT Alex Taylor FB Johnny Stanton

Stanton, 27, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Minnesota, but was waived with an injury designation during the preseason.

After spending time on Minnesota’s practice squad, Stanton signed a futures deal with Cleveland in January of 2020. He spent the 2020 season on the Browns’ practice squad, then re-signed to another futures deal last January.

Stanton once again started this season on the Browns’ practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster last month.

In his career, Stanton has played in four games, recording two rushes for five yards and catching two passes for seven yards and a touchdown.