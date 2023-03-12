Browns Re-Signing CB A.J. Green

Jordan Schultz reports that the Browns are re-signing CB A.J. Green to a one-year contract.

Green, 24, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and signed with Cleveland’s practice squad.

The Browns later promoted Green to their active roster and he’s been on their roster ever since.

Green was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Green appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 16 tackles, one interception and a pass defense.