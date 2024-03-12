Browns Re-Signing DL Shelby Harris

Browns DL Shelby Harris announced via his social media that he is re-signing with Cleveland.

According to Aaron Wilson, Harris is signing a two-year, $9 million deal with the Browns.

Harris, 32, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was on and off of their practice squad for two years before returning to the Raiders on a one-year, exclusive rights deal.

Unfortunately, the Raiders waived Harris after the 2016 draft and he had brief stints with the Jets and Cowboys before signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2017 season. Denver brought Harris back on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million in 2020 before signing him to a three-year, $27 million deal in 2021.

He was traded to the Seahawks as a part of the Russell Wilson deal in 2022. However, Seattle released him and he caught on with the Browns on a one-year, $5.25 million deal.

In 2023, Harris appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 28 tackles, one and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and five pass deflections.

We will have more details on Harris’ new contract with Cleveland as it becomes available.