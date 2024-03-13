Browns Re-Signing P Corey Bojorquez To Two-Year Deal

According to Tom Withers, the Browns are re-signing veteran P Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract.

Bojorquez, 27, was signed as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico by the Patriots in 2018. He spent training camp with New England before the team waived him in September, and the Bills claimed him the next day.

Bojorquez had spent three seasons with the Bills as the team’s primary punter before he signed a one-year $1 million deal with the Rams. He never appeared in a game with Los Angeles as they opted to trade him to the Green Bay Packers.

The Browns signed Bojorquez to a contract back in April of 2022 and he has remained with the team since.

In 2021, Bojorquez appeared in 16 games for the Browns and totaled 4,294 yards on 87 attempts (49.4 YPA), which includes 31 downed inside the 20-yard line.