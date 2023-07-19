Browns Release DT Perrion Winfrey

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that they are releasing DT Perrion Winfrey after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun on Tuesday night.

He had previously been arrested back in April for misdemeanor assault after he allegedly caused bodily injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand.

Winfrey, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s entering the second year of his four-year, $4,472,800 rookie contract.

In 2022, Winfrey appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.

