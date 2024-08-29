Browns Releasing QB Tyler Huntley

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are releasing QB Tyler Huntley.

Kay Cabot reported earlier this week that the Browns were looking to trade Huntley but they ended up releasing him after being unable to find a trade partner.

Huntley, 26, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Huntley appeared in five games for the Ravens and completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 203 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also recorded 15 rushing attempts for 55 yards.