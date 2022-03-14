Browns Releasing WR Jarvis Landry, Bills, Packers & Chiefs Teams To Watch

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns are, in fact, releasing veteran WR Jarvis Landry on Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs and Bills are worth keeping an eye on for Landry.

Mike Garafolo adds that the Packers are another team expected to be in the mix for Landry.

However, Josina Anderson refutes the report that Green Bay will be among the teams interested in Landry.

The Browns gave Landry permission to seek a trade out of Cleveland but indications had been that he was likely to be released. The two parties reportedly discussed a restructured contract, but it appears as though their valuations didn’t align.

Cleveland will still need some additional receiver help ever after trading for Amari Cooper.

Landry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed. Landry is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 12 games for the Browns and caught 52 passes on 87 targets for 570 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also added six carries for 40 yards and two more touchdowns.