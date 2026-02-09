Browns Request DC Interview With Giants OLBs Coach Charlie Bullen

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Browns have requested an interview with Giants OLBs coach Charlie Bullen for their DC opening.

Bullen is also up for the Cardinals’ DC opening under new HC Mike LaFleur.

This is the first known external interview request for Cleveland’s DC opening after DC Jim Schwartz resigned. They have already completed interviews with safeties coach Ephraim Banda and LBs coach Jason Tarver.

Bullen, 41, began his career as an assistant at Iowa in 2007 before joining the Dolphins in the same role in 2012.

In 2019, Bullen moved on to the Cardinals and was promoted to OLB coach the following year.

He had a brief stop at Illinois in 2023 before being hired by the Giants as their OLB coach in 2024. Bullen was promoted to interim DC of the Giants in November when the team opted to fire Shane Bowen.